KCR should set foot in AP only after apologising to its people: P.V.N. Madhav 

April 10, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should enter Andhra Pradesh only after apologising to its people, whom he insulted during the movement for Telangana Statehood. 

In a press release, Mr. Madhav said KCR did not utter a word about the steel plant proposed to be set up at Bayyaram in Khammam district, but was going at the disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) hammer and tongs. KCR had also vowed to privatise TSRTC if it was sick, instead of turning it around. 

Mr. Madhav further said KCR placed several communities, who were in the list of Backward Classes in A.P. before the bifurcation, in the open category. He also reduced the non-local reservation from 20% to just 5% through G.O.No.124 in 2018 to the detriment of a huge number of people who were natives of A.P.. 

Mr. Madhav alleged that KCR and others who spearheaded the Telangana movement had unleashed a venomous campaign against the people of A.P.. They were now trying to gain a foothold in A.P. by raking up all sorts of issues, including the ‘privatisation’ of VSP as if they truly espoused the cause of development of the State and the wellbeing of its people, he added.

