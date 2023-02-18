ADVERTISEMENT

KCR must take the initiative to settle pending issues with Andhra Pradesh to win support for BRS, says Undavalli Arun Kumar

February 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 

The Telangana Chief Minister should take steps for sharing of assets as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act and extend his support for the Polavaram project, says the former MP

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) must take the initiative for sharing of the assets belonging to Andhra Pradesh as per the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014, if he is keen on emerging as a national leader and winning people’s support for his party, says former Rajamahendravaram MP Undavalli Arun Kumar.

Addressing the media here on February 18 (Saturday), Mr. Arun Kumar dared Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to settle all the pending issues with Andhra Pradesh.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is the only troublemaker when it comes to the Polavaram project. In Telangana, he has excluded four communities from the list of Backward Classes. These communities had settled there prior to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He must include these communities in the BC list and also extend his support to the Polavaram project to win support of the people,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

“People of Andhra Pradesh may ignore the differences and disputes if KCR comes forward to settle all issues,” he added.

