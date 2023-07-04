KCR may not like film-makers shoot films in Andhra Pradesh, says Posani Krishna Murali

July 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu film producers are not in a position to make films in Andhra Pradesh, as such a move may not go down very well with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), says Posani Krishna Murali, actor and Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation

Addressing the media here at the Secretariat on Tuesday (July 4), Mr. Krishna Murali said that though the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his willingness to offer land and create basic infrastructure for the film industry in Andhra Pradesh, the film-makers “are not ready to leave Telangana.”

He explained that the film-makers in Hyderabad had to first convince the Telangana Chief Minister before relocating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we shift from Hyderabad and start making films in Andhra Pradesh, then the Telangana Chief Minister will ask us to stay back in A.P. Such a scenario will not work for us,” Mr. Krishna Murali said, and added that he would try to convince the Telangana Chief Minister to allow the film industry to make movies in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Since the 1960s, the successive Chief Ministers had been encouraging the film industry in Hyderabad. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is also extending his support. Now, if the film- makers shift from Telangana to A.P., it will have its ramifications,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas, and director Raja Mouli and others met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past to discuss about various issues related to the film industry. At that time, Mr. Jagan Reddy had requested them to shoot film in Andhra Pradesh, and assured them that he would give land and provide other facilities needed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.