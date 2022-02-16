KCR has no right to criticise Modi, says A.P. BJP president

Telangana Chief Minister should maintain restraint, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has no right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra.

Mr. Rao should not forget the fact that he had prostrated before Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the past, Mr. Veerraju said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

Mr. Veerraju said India was making rapid strides under the leadership of Mr. Modi, and it was not to the liking of Mr. Rao. He accused Mr. Rao of blackmailing the people of Andhra Pradesh through his comments, and pointed out that the Telangana government was selling its assets to wriggle out of the financial crisis. “Mr. Rao should control himself at least now,” Mr. Somu Veerraju said.

Dig at Jagan

Referring to the developments in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Veerraju said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, by shunting out DGP Gautam Sawang, had once again proved that All India Services officers were working as per his whims and fancies. Former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and some other senior officers were also humiliated earlier, he added. Mr. Veerraju further said that the YSRCP and the TDP continued to politicise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS). Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had mobilised thousands of crores of rupees from the Central government in the form of special financial assistance. His successor had also mobilised funds from the Centre on a large scale. Both of them should explain where the money went over the years. “The BJP is prepared for a debate with them on the issue,” he said. While Mr. Naidu failed to develop Amaravati, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined the State by bringing the three capitals proposal to the fore, Mr. Veerraju alleged.