KCR getting frustrated as BJP growing in Telangana: Vishnu

February 14, 2022 20:36 IST

‘Chandrasekhar Rao is looking for an alliance with Congress’

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is getting frustrated as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is growing in that State. The elections in Telangana is just a year away and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is looking for an alliance with the Congress, BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said.

“The Telangana Chief Minister is now scared of losing his chair. Recently, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao questioned over the surgical strike India had on Pakistan. He must remember that it was a comment about Indian Army, not the BJP,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media on Monday.

Referring to the corruption charges levelled by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said, “It is a matter of laughter to watch KCR talking about corruption,” he added.

He said the BJP-led Central government has been there for the last 8 years and no opposition party could prove a single charge of corruption against the NDA as there is none. “Even in the Rafale Deal, the Modi government got a clean chit from the Supreme Court, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to apologise for levelling false allegations,” he said.

“I also want to remind Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao that his new political friends are out on bail. But corruption charges on them have not been cleared yet. One of his MPs has spent six months in jail for bribing and former Minister Eatala Rajendra was forced to resign due to corruption charges on him,” the BJP leader said.