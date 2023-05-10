KCR and KTR should do justice to Andhra Pradesh in utilisation of Krishna river water, says BJP

May 10, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy suggested that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao should do justice to Andhra Pradesh in the utilisation of Krishna river water, which is a much bigger issue than privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), if they are really committed to protecting the interests of people of AP.

In a press release, Mr. Reddy stated that since KCR and KTR are nursing political ambitions at the national level as the leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), they should try to resolve the issues faced by Andhra Pradesh sincerely.

He also observed that the allocation of Krishna water will have a profound impact on the State in the long run, as it is a lower riparian State and that KCR and KTR should refrain from achieving their political objectives like they are doing in the case of VSP privatisation.

Mr. Reddy also questioned if CBI former joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana, who is strongly opposing the privatisation of VSP, can show similar zeal in getting Andhra Pradesh its rightful share of the Krishna water.

ALSO READ | Centre planning to privatise Vizag Steel Plant in the name of working capital needs: KTR

The BJP leader alleged that Telangana was using a portion of the Krishna river water, which legitimately belongs to Rayalaseema, for power generation.

KCR and KTR should explain their stand on that, he demanded. He insisted that the Telangana government should also give reasons for objecting to handing over of the projects on Krishna river to Krishna River Management Board for operations and maintenance.