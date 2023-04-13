KCR and KTR once again cheating people of Andhra Pradesh, alleges G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

April 13, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) are once again cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh by giving an impression that his government is going to “acquire” the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing media persons here on April 13 (Thursday), Mr. Narasimha Rao said the VSP was indeed facing a working capital crunch and the Central government was exploring ways to revive it.

“But, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, whose properties have increased exponentially even as public debt has piled up, has sent feelers that his government will buy a stake in the VSP only for the sake of political mileage,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

He further said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a “tacit understanding” on a host of bifurcation-related issues, for which the former should first give an explanation before reportedly setting foot in A.P.

He expressed regret that both the YSR Congress Party and the TDP kept quiet when the Central government announced its decision to disinvest its stake in VSP, but were now creating fuss as if the plant was going to be sold out at the mere drop of a hat even as Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste’s statement that the proposed privatisation was “kept on hold for the time being” was reflective of the Central government’s commitment to bring about a turnaround.

Huge relief, says Pawan Kalyan

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said in a press release that VSP should continue in the public sector, and that the Union Minister’s statement came as a big relief to the employees and people at large as it was not just a sentimental issue but one that was linked to the livelihood of a huge number of employees and their families.

The Andhra Pradesh government gave a political retort to KCR’s reported decision to participate in the Expression of Interest invited by VSP, but it clearly lacked the will to protect the plant, he asserted.