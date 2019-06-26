KCP urged to drop the plan to shift cane crushing to Vuyyuru

A group of leaders representing Left parties and Jana Sena Party members on Tuesday appealed KCP Sugars Private Limited authorities to continue cane crushing at Lakshmipuram factory, withdrawing the idea of shifting it to its factory in Vuyyuru in Krishna district.

CPI(M) leader Y. Madhu, Jana Sena Party representatives R. Venugopal and A. Gagarin have submitted a memorandum to the KCP management, citing that shifting of the cane for the crushing would have an adverse impact on thousands of sugarcane farmers in Diviseema.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Madhu told that the KCP authorities were yet to take a final decision whether the cane being cultivated under the Lakshmipuram factory limits would be shifted to Vuyyuru or crush it in the Lakshmipuram factory. The next crushing season is likely to be commenced in winter.

At least 5,000 acres of land was under the sugarcane cultivation under the Lakshmipuram factory in the areas of Challapalli, Ghantasala and other mandals in Diviseema. The farmers have been waiting for the pending payments pertaining to the last crushing season.

“We have requested the KCP management to drop the reported plan of shifting the crushing activity from Lakshmipuram to Vuyyuru,” said Mr. Madhu.