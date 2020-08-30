KBN principal felicitated on retirement

VIJAYAWADA

30 August 2020 23:31 IST

KBN College principal Vangala Narayana Rao was felicitated, along with his wife Sujatha, at a function organised by the institution to mark his retirement after 17 years of service, here on Sunday.

Krishna University Registrar K. Krishna Reddy, who was the chief guest on the occasion, hailed Mr. Narayana Rao as a proficient educator who had set an example for others by being a scholar par excellence, professor and head of a prominent educational institution.

Mr. Narayana Rao’s colleagues lauded his services to the college in various capacities and said that he had brought dignity to the positions he held.

Mr. Rao, a recipient of the ‘State Best Lecturer’ award for his effective teaching skills, said that working at KBN College was a great learning experience for him. He thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff for their cooperation.