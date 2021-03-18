Kavati Manohar Naidu is Guntur Mayor

GUNTUR

18 March 2021 21:32 IST

Vanama Bala Vajra Babu sworn in as Deputy Mayor in unanimous election

Kavati Manohar Naidu of the YSR Congress Party was sworn in as Mayor of Guntur at a colourful function held at council hall of Guntur Municipal Corporation here on Thursday. Vanama Bala Vajra Babu of the YSRCP was sworn in as Deputy Mayor.

Earlier, all the 56 corporators were sworn by District Collector Vivek Yadav and Election Observer Lakshmi Narasimham. Later, the Collector declared that Mr. Manohar Naidu and Mr. Vajra Babu were unanimously elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively. Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Naidu. Later, the Commissioner and other officers greeted the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Minister for Home and Disaster Mekathoti Sucharita, MLA Maddali Giridhar, MLC K.S Lakshmana Rao, MLA, Guntur East, Md. Mustafa and chairman of AMC, Guntur, Ch. Yesuratnam were present.

Addressing the council for the first time, Mr. Naidu thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Guntur. He also thanked Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, party general secretary Lella Appireddy for supporting him.

The GMC made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony. LED screens were set up at the open areas outside the office to enable people to view the ceremony.

The YSRCP won the polls held on March 10 by a thumping margin winning 45 of the 56 divisions. Following the decision of Mr. Jagan, Mr. Manohar Naidu was sworn in as Mayor on Thursday.