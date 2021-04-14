Katti Padma Rao to receive Lok Nayak Foundation award on April 15

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 April 2021 17:48 IST

He is chosen for the award in recognition of his contribution towards the uplift of the oppressed sections, says Yarlagadda

Noted Dalit poet and scholar Katti Padma Rao will receive the Lok Nayak Foundation Sahitya Puraskaram for 2020 at the awards function to be held at Kalabharathi Auditorium here on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference in this regard on Wednesday, Lok Nayak Foundation chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, briefed about the activities of the foundation since its establishment 17 years ago. The foundation had been honouring eminent writers at award functions, instituted in memory of the late N.T. Rama Rao and the late Harivansha Rai Bacchan, being held in the city from 2005 without a break.

Mr. Padma Rao was chosen for the award in recognition of his contribution towards the uplift of the oppressed sections. He has been working for the welfare of the downtrodden for the past seven decades and awakened them through his works.

Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said that the award, normally given on January 18 every year, to coincide with the death anniversary of N.T. Rama Rao and Harivansh Rai Bachchan, has been postponed to April 15, in view of COVID-19 situation this year.

Arunodaya Samskrutika Samakhya of Hyderabad would present folk songs at the function.

Malati Chandur, Boyi Bhimanna, Janamaddi Hanumat Sastry, Ravuri Bharadwaja, Subbanna Satavadhani, Olga, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, Kalipatnam Rama Rao, Garikapati Narasimha Rao and Vanguri Chitten Raju were among those who were honoured with the award earlier.