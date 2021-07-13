Kathi Mahesh laid to rest at native Yalamanda

CHITTOOR

13 July 2021 00:34 IST

Actor, film critic and director Kathi Mahesh (44) was laid to rest at his native village Yalamanda in Yerravaripalem mandal of Chittoor district on Monday, amid mourning by family members, villagers, friends and supporters.

Mahesh, who was critically injured in a road accident near Nellore on June 27, was shifted to Apollo Hospitals at Chennai, where he died on Saturday. His body was brought to Yalamanda on Sunday night. He is survived by wife and a son.

Advertising

Advertising

A student of the AP Residential School at Gyarampalle of Piler division, Mahesh had maintained cordial relations with a cross-section of people in the district. Though he settled in Hyderabad after moving into the film industry, Mahesh kept visiting the native place often. MRPS State leader Manda Krishna Madiga was among those took part in the funeral procession.