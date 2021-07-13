Andhra Pradesh

Kathi Mahesh laid to rest at native Yalamanda

Actor, film critic and director Kathi Mahesh (44) was laid to rest at his native village Yalamanda in Yerravaripalem mandal of Chittoor district on Monday, amid mourning by family members, villagers, friends and supporters.

Mahesh, who was critically injured in a road accident near Nellore on June 27, was shifted to Apollo Hospitals at Chennai, where he died on Saturday. His body was brought to Yalamanda on Sunday night. He is survived by wife and a son.

A student of the AP Residential School at Gyarampalle of Piler division, Mahesh had maintained cordial relations with a cross-section of people in the district. Though he settled in Hyderabad after moving into the film industry, Mahesh kept visiting the native place often. MRPS State leader Manda Krishna Madiga was among those took part in the funeral procession.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 12:35:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kathi-mahesh-laid-to-rest-at-native-yalamanda/article35291223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY