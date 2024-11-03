GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Katha Nilayam books will be digitised to pay tribute to Kalipatnam Ramarao: MLA Gondu Shankar

Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Kalipatnam Ramarao established the novel library two decades ago in Visakha A colony of Srikakulam to preserve Telugu stories

Updated - November 03, 2024 07:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar on Sunday said that he would seek the government’s support for the digitisation of all reference books stored in the Katha Nilayam, where Telugu stories from 1910 onwards have been preserved.

The books were preserved with the initiation of Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Kalipatnam Ramarao, who established the novel library two decades ago in Visakha A colony of Srikakulam. Mr. Shankar said that the digitisation would serve as a tribute to Mr. Ramarao, popularly known as ‘Kara Mastaru’, who passed away a couple of years ago.

Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Kalipatnam Ramarao in Bapuji Kala Mandir, Mr. Shankar said that curating and storing books of thousands of writers took elaborate effort and it was achieved by the vision Kara Mastaru.

Similarly, B.R. Ambedkar University vice-chancellor K.R. Rajani and former MLC M.V.S. Sarma recalled the literary contribution of Kara Mastaru and his struggle for the establishment of a research library. Sahiti Sravani convener K. Srinivasu said that future generations would benefit from the digitisation of all the books.

Earlier, the writers submitted their research papers on the trends in Telugu literature while urging parents to encourage children to read more books to enhance their knowledge on society.

Katha Nilayam founding members Kalipatnam Subbarao, Dasari Ramachandra Rao, senior writers Attada Appala Naidu, Duppala Ravikumar, Gunta Leela Vara Prasad and others were present.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:24 pm IST

