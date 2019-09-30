‘Kashmir is a litmus test for our democracy’

The ongoing lockdown and suppression of civil liberties and various fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 55 days is an insult to democracy, said V.S. Krishna, Human Rights Forum (HRF) A.P. and TS Coordination Committee member.

“Kashmir has in many ways been the litmus test of Indian democracy,” Mr Krishna said at a meeting organised on the occasion of the 7th District Conference of HRF here on Sunday.

He dwelt on the history of Kashmir and the distinct identity of the place known as ‘Kashmiriyat’. “A detailed understanding of the Kashmir problem cannot be had without first knowing the contours of this Kashmiri identity,” Mr. Krishna said.

“What has happened in Jammu and Kashmir during the last many decades is unpardonable fraud, followed by inhuman crime by successive Indian governments,” he said. “It is high time democratic public opinion of this country stopped being party to this obnoxious history.”

‘Undemocratic statute’

Speaking on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), advocate Jaha Ara said it was an undemocratic statute that was in open contempt of human rights and principles of natural justice. “This anti-terror legislation does not meet human rights standards and should not have any place in a civilised and democratic society,” she said.

Ms. Ara said that UAPA had frequently been used to detain people peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression and association. “It’s a tool of repression that entangles people in the legal system and often results in prolonged incarceration of dissenters and those that the State finds inconvenient,” she said. HRF district president M. Sarat presided.