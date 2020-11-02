Kasapuram temple senior assistant in ACB net

ANANTAPUR:

02 November 2020 18:02 IST

The ACB officials took the senior assistant into custody and are interrogating.

A senior assistant of Kasapuram Anjaneya Swamy temple Vemana, was trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday while accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Allabaksh told The Hindu that Vinay, son of a deceased archaka, who was given compassionate appointment in the temple, was demanded ₹1.5 lakh for getting the order.

The ACB officials led by Tirupati DSP laid a trap and at noon caught the senior assistant accepting the money allegedly on behalf of the temple Executive Officer.

