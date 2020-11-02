Andhra Pradesh

Kasapuram temple senior assistant in ACB net

A senior assistant of Kasapuram Anjaneya Swamy temple Vemana, was trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday while accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Allabaksh told The Hindu that Vinay, son of a deceased archaka, who was given compassionate appointment in the temple, was demanded ₹1.5 lakh for getting the order.

The ACB officials led by Tirupati DSP laid a trap and at noon caught the senior assistant accepting the money allegedly on behalf of the temple Executive Officer.

The ACB officials took the senior assistant into custody and are interrogating.

