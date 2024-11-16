‘Karthika Vana Bhojanam’ venue changed in Tirumala

In light of the heavy rainfall warnings by the India Meteorological Department (India), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has shifted the venue for the ‘Karthika Vana Bhojanam’ programme scheduled for Sunday (November 17) to the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam, situated opposite to the hill temple.

‘Karthika Vana Bhojanam’ is an annual event observed during the sacred month of Karthika. As part of the festivities, processional deities will be brought to the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam where ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ will be conducted on them followed by other religious proceedings.

In connection with the program, TTD has cancelled several arjitha sevas scheduled for the day, including the Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.