HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karthika Pournami celebrated with fervour in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

November 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Karthika Pournami was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

A dazzling display of lights at the Ganesh Ghat was the highlight of the celebrations in Nellore. Thousands of devotees thronged the river Penna to catch a glimpse of the ‘Penna Harathi’ organised on the lines of the ‘Ganga Harathi’ by the Simhapuri Karthika Deepotsavam Samiti.

The Harathi was performed by specially trained priests amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, accompanied by the blowing of the sankh (conch), ringing of bells, aroma of incense sticks as devotees chanted slogans hailing the divine couple Parvati and Parameswara.

In Prakasam district, all roads led to the picturesque Bhairavakona waterfalls in the Nallamalla forests, where Lord Siva in his eight forms is worshipped. Devotees from all over Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and other neighbouring districts trekked to the rock-cut templein the holy hills near Chandrasekharapuram — a protected monument of the Archeaological Survey of India (ASI).

Devotees also thronged Kothpatnam, Peddaganjam, Pakala, Ramayapatnam, Krishnapatnam, Kodur, Katepalli Mypadu Beach, Tupilipalem and other beaches for a holy dip on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.