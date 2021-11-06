Karthika masam takes off on religious note

Vijayawada

06 November 2021 01:37 IST

Devotees make a beeline for temples

Karthika masam, considered an auspicious month in the Telugu calendar, got off to a religious start on Friday with devotees visiting Shiva temples after taking a dip in the Krishna river.

Various temples in the city were illuminated with colourful and fancy lights. The Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri, Patha Sivalayam in One Town, Governorpet Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple, Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru, Rama Koti temple at Satyanarayana Puram and the Sivalayam at Ramavarappadu are among the temples most visited during the month.

The temple managements arranged queue lines and took other steps to ensure social distancing among visiting devotees. Special pujas like Rudrabhishekam, Laksha Bilwarchana, Sahasra Lingarchana and Rudra homam would be performed during the month.

The rush at the temples is expected to go up from Monday.

In West Godavari district, devotees thronged the Sri Someswara Swamy Devasthanam at Bhimavaram and Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Palakol, which are among the Pancharama Kshetrams.

Heavy rush was also seen at the Bheemeswara Swamy temple in Bhimavaram town.

Police security was arranged at prominent temples.