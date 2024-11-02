Karthika Masam festivities begin on a grand note at Srisailam temple

The Karthika Masam festivities commenced on Saturday at the Sri Brahmarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam and other prominent Shaivaite temples across Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Devotees thronged the famous temples such as Srisailam, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Kalvabugga, Omkaram and Bogeswaram and took a holy dip at the river banks of Krishna and Tungabhadra as temple managements made arrangements for their hassle-free darshan and lit lamps at the temple premises and river banks.

At Srisailam, temple authorities made arrangements for the devotees to light lamps at North Mada Street and opposite Gangadhara Mandapam. The temple’s in-charge executive officer E. Chandrasekhar Reddy inspected the arrangements, including the supply of drinking water and snacks to the devotees in queue lines.

Officials said the temple would be opened at 3 a.m. and after the early morning rituals, darshan will be allowed from 4.30 a.m. till 4 p.m., and resume again at 5.30 p.m. and will continue till 11 p.m..

Arjitha Abhisekhams performed in the sanctum have been cancelled for the entire month and mass Arjitha Abhisekhams will also be cancelled on rush days. Sparsha Darshanam will also be cancelled for 16 days during the month as the pilgrim rush is expected to be high, only Alankara Darshanam will be allowed on these days. On normal days, Sparsha Darshanam would be allowed and the tickets for this would be available online.

Officials said Punya Nadi Harathi would be held at Patalaganga on November 15 coinciding with Karthika Pournami. The authorities would offer prayers to the idol of Krishnaveni and present ‘sare’ to the Goddess, ‘jwalathoranam’ would also be held on the same day.

