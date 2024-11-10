‘Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam’ concludes on a grand note in Nellore

Marking the auspicious Karthika Masam, the ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ (lighting of one lakh oil wick lamps) programme, came to a grand close at VR College grounds here on Sunday. The three-day event was organised by VPR Foundation and led by Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, who is also the Kovur MLA and the TTD Trust Board member.

‘Chandi Homam’ was organised in the morning, in which pundits and scholars chanted hymns from the Vedic scriptures. The organising couple was formally invited to the venue with the traditional ‘Poornakumbham’.

A total of 501 couples participated in the ‘Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham’, which was conducted as a mass event. The decoration made to the image of ‘Satyanarayana Swamy’ on the dais stood out as a special attraction.

‘Anna prasadam’ was distributed to the participants by noon, which was personally served by the MP. In the evening, Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, the Uttaradhikari (successor seer) of Avadhootha Datta Peetham, Mysore, graced the event and addressed the participants.

The grand event came to a close with ‘Siva Parvati Santhi Kalyana Mahotsavam’, the celestial wedding performed to the processional deities brought from Srisailam temple. The organising committee members Bhaskar Sharma, Prabhakar Rao, Gandham Sunil and Vijaya Sarathi took part.

Sri Ramananda Bharathi Swami of Soubhagya Bhuvaneswari Peetham, Visakhapatnam, and renowned spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao participated on the first day of the event and addressed the gathering.

