 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam’ concludes on a grand note in Nellore

501 couples participate in the ‘Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam’ organised on the occasion

Published - November 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Nellore

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, Kovur MLA and TTD Trust Board member, participate in the three-day ‘Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam’ event in Nellore on Sunday.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, Kovur MLA and TTD Trust Board member, participate in the three-day ‘Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam’ event in Nellore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Marking the auspicious Karthika Masam, the ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ (lighting of one lakh oil wick lamps) programme, came to a grand close at VR College grounds here on Sunday. The three-day event was organised by VPR Foundation and led by Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, who is also the Kovur MLA and the TTD Trust Board member.

‘Chandi Homam’ was organised in the morning, in which pundits and scholars chanted hymns from the Vedic scriptures. The organising couple was formally invited to the venue with the traditional ‘Poornakumbham’.

A total of 501 couples participated in the ‘Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham’, which was conducted as a mass event. The decoration made to the image of ‘Satyanarayana Swamy’ on the dais stood out as a special attraction.

‘Anna prasadam’ was distributed to the participants by noon, which was personally served by the MP. In the evening, Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, the Uttaradhikari (successor seer) of Avadhootha Datta Peetham, Mysore, graced the event and addressed the participants.

The grand event came to a close with ‘Siva Parvati Santhi Kalyana Mahotsavam’, the celestial wedding performed to the processional deities brought from Srisailam temple. The organising committee members Bhaskar Sharma, Prabhakar Rao, Gandham Sunil and Vijaya Sarathi took part.

Sri Ramananda Bharathi Swami of Soubhagya Bhuvaneswari Peetham, Visakhapatnam, and renowned spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao participated on the first day of the event and addressed the gathering.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.