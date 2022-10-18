Karthika maasam celebrations atop Indrakeeladri from Oct. 26

Special rituals to be performed for the whole month

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will organise Karthika maasam celebrations atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga here from October 26 to November 23.

At a press conference here on Monday, the temple Executive Officer Darbhamulla Bhramaramba said that the celebrations would begin with the setting up of akasa deepam at the Kanaka Durga temple and its sub-temples. The temple would perform sahasra linga archana every day at the Malleswara Swamyvarla devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri. Deepotsavam would also be performed every day. Devotees can participate in the sahasra linga archana (for one day) rudra homam (one day) by paying ₹500 and ₹1,000 respectively. They can take part in the sahasra linga archana for the entire month by paying ₹5,116.

Devotees could book their tickets by visiting www.aptemples.ap.gov.in , she said.

Vaidic committee member Srinivasa Sastry, Sthanacharya Vishnubhatla Sivaprasada Sarma and others were present.