Kartheeka Masam ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ to begin in Nellore from November 8

Published - November 01, 2024 08:58 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy releasing the brochure of ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ in Nellore on Friday.

The devotional programme of ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ marking the auspicious Kartheeka Masam will be conducted at VRC grounds in Nellore from November 8 to 10. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the venue during the three-day event.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, accompanied by his wife and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, formally unveiled the brochure of the event at their residence on Friday. Over a lakh oil wick lamps will be lit all over the grounds across the three days, they said, while appealing to the public to participate in the devotional event in large numbers.

Laksha Deepotsavam Committee members Kanjarla Bhaskar Sarma, Amancharla Venkata Prabhakar Rao, Gandham Sunil Kumar and Asam Vijayasarathi took part.

