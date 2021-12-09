Kartheeka Brahmotsavam concludes at Tiruchanur

The nine-day annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur came to a grand close with the observance of ‘Panchami Theertham’ on Wednesday.

In view of COVID-19 restrictions, the event marking Her appearance was held in a makeshift pond and not in the regular ‘Padma Sarovaram’ tank situated outside the temple, where the Goddess is believed by the devout to have surfaced on a golden lotus.

At the auspicious time marked at 11.52 a.m., the Sudarshana Chakra, considered the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru, was immersed in the holy water by the temple priests amid chanting of hymns from scriptures prescribed in ‘Pancharatra Agama’ doctrine of temple worship. Ahead of this, the processional deity of Goddess Padmavathi was given a celestial bath (Snapana Tirumanjanam) along with Sudarsana Chakra.

A variety of garlands and crowns made of cardamon, flowers, peacock fethers, dry fruits, Tulsi were used to adorn the deities.

On the occasion which is considered the goddess’ appearance day, a special golden ‘Pathakam’ studded with emeralds, rubies, sapphire and pearls, weighing around 825 gm and a pair of ear lobes called ‘Baajee Bandulu’ were sent from Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple as ‘birthday gift’ to His consort.

The sacred flag hoisted atop the temple flag post was lowered in the evening, bringing curtains on the annual Brahmotsavams.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and MLA Ch. Bhaskar Reddy were among others present.