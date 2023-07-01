Karnataka youth out on picnic at Talakona Waterfalls dies after dive

July 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A 22-year-old student from Chennai, who visited the famous Talakona waterfalls near Tirupati on picnic, died on Friday evening following a dive. The rescue team found his body with its head caught between two rocks under water. The incident came to light on Saturday.

According to the Yerravari Palam police, Sumanth, a native of Mangaluru in Karnataka studying M.Sc. in Chennai, visited Talakona along with his friends on Friday.

Around dusk, he asked one of his friends to film him diving into the pond. When the youth did not surface even after a long time after the dive, his friends rushed to the nearby outpost and informed police and forest staff.

A rescue team went to the spot and found that the youth had died and that his head was caught between two rocks under water. The team could not pull out the body at night. It was finally retrieved on Saturday. An investigation is on.

It is the third such incident at Talakona Falls in the last few months.

