Karnataka takes a leaf out of A.P.’s book

GUNTUR

22 March 2021 23:24 IST

Delegation studies execution of Spandana, lauds CM’s efforts to convert vision into reality

Inspired by the State government’s public grievance redressal programme Spandana, an official team from Karnataka has arrived here recently and studied its implementation.

The delegation, including Project Director, Karnataka E-Governance Unit and the Programme Manager, Centre for SMART Governance, visited the Central Spandana Monitoring Unit at RTGS in the Secretariat on March 22. They were explained about the vision of the scheme and its various technicalities by the Special Officer to Chief Minister M. Hari Krishna and CEO of RTGS Vidya Sagar.

The Karnataka government is planning to replicate in their State a similar robust public grievance system called iPGRS – Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System.

Mr. Hari Krishna explained Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision behind the programme and his idea of having a human face in the grievance redressal process and the need for a smile on the face of every public functionary while interacting with people.

While the visitors were impressed by the robustness and processes involved in the Spandana portal, the features like Grievance Reopen, Call Centre Feedback Calling and Dashboards to monitor grievances remained their key areas of interest.

Jagan’s brainchild

The programme was conceptualised and named by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy from his experiences and interactions with people during his 3,648-km padayatra. Its primary objective is timely and quality redressal of every grievance. The departments use the Spandana portal to identify major grievance areas and initiate necessary reforms. It helps the departments spot lacunae and process gaps existing within the departments for remedial action. The Chief Minister himself reviews the grievances with SPs and Collectors on a fortnightly basis while monitoring is done by the Secretary to the CM, the Special Officer to the CM and the Secretary, Planning, they were told.

The Karnataka team showed interest to know how the Chief Minister personally monitors the programme and were all praise for his efforts to convert the vision into a reality. They also wanted to know about the other priority programmes of the government like the Grama/Ward Secretariats, Disha, Ammavodi etc. They plan to visit a few Secretariats and RBKs in their next trip.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s schemes and policies have drawn the attention of various State governments. The village volunteers system had been an inspiration to Kerala and Rajasthan government and the Disha Act became an inspiration for the Delhi government.