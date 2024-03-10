Karnataka SDRF to be trained in nuclear, radiological emergency response at NDRF campus in Krishna district

March 10, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KONDAPAVULURU (KRISHNA DIST)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion will impart training to Karnataka’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) second batch on ‘Nuclear and Radiological Emergencies’ at the battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village of Gannavaram mandal, in Krishna district.

“Training will be given to about 30 SDRF personnel from March 11 to 23. We will train the force to understand radiation risks, evacuation procedures, and effective communication strategies to safeguard the community and respond effectively during nuclear emergencies,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

The training aims to enhance the force’s preparedness for handling nuclear incidents and response capabilities. The commandant said experts in the NDRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) team will provide training with case studies.

“During the training programme, the SDRF team will visit the Nuclear Power Corporation of India’s (NPCIL’s) Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant for practical exposure to familiarize themselves with the plant layout, safety protocols, and emergency response systems arranged at the power plant,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu on Sunday.

The hands-on experience is crucial for enhancing readiness to handle potential nuclear and radiological incidents effectively and the field visit will help to reinforce theoretical knowledge gained during the training programme, Mr. Zahid Khan added.

“The NDRF 10th Battalion gave training to the first batch of Karnataka SDRF on nuclear and radiological emergencies only 10 days ago,” the Commandant said.