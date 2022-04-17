Karnataka official lauds Sri City’s ‘amazing growth’

Additional CS takes a tour of the cluster on Sunday

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, Commerce, Electronics and IT, Government of Karnataka, lauded Sri City for establishing itself as an employment and industrial hub.

During his visit to the cluster in Tirupati district on Sunday, Mr. Ramana Reddy said he was amazed at the presence of 200 companies from 28 countries, which provided jobs to 50,000 people. He appreciated the ‘clear vision and planning’ of the management.

Mr. Ramana Reddy was extended a warm welcome by Sri City vice-presidents C. Ramesh Kumar (Customer Relations) and Bodgan George (Business Development), who gave him a briefing on the progress achieved by the integrated business city, the investor-friendly ecosystem and financial incentives offered by the Central and State governments.

Mr. Ramana Reddy, a senior bureaucrat of Karnataka who headed several departments in the last three decades, also appreciated the quick growth of the industrial park in a short span of time.