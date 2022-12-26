ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka liquor seized in Palamaner of Chittoor district, one held

December 26, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - CHITTOOR

The one arrested was working in a fuel filling station in Palamaner, reportedly got into the illegal trade to make a fast buck to clear the EMIs for his car.

A.D. Rangarajan

The police on Sunday arrested one person and seized Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from Karnataka from his possession at the inter-State border in Palamaneru of Chittoor district.

They arrested, M. Sadiq, working in a fuel filling station in Palamaner, reportedly got into the illegal trade to make a fast buck to clear the EMIs for his car.

He joined hands with Kalyan, Zaheer and Mubarak in the illegal transportation of liquor from Bengaluru and rented out his car for the smuggling activity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Sudhakar Reddy, Circle Inspector C. Chandrasekhar and Sub-Inspector K. Nagaraju conducted raids in the town based on a tip-off.

While Mr. Sadiq was apprehended, the others fled on sighting the police. The police seized 5,472 plasticised paper cartons of the liquor, a car and a motorcycle from Mr. Sadiq’s possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US