Karnataka liquor seized in Palamaner of Chittoor district, one held

December 26, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - CHITTOOR

The police on Sunday arrested one person and seized Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from Karnataka from his possession at the inter-State border in Palamaneru of Chittoor district.

They arrested, M. Sadiq, working in a fuel filling station in Palamaner, reportedly got into the illegal trade to make a fast buck to clear the EMIs for his car.

He joined hands with Kalyan, Zaheer and Mubarak in the illegal transportation of liquor from Bengaluru and rented out his car for the smuggling activity.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Sudhakar Reddy, Circle Inspector C. Chandrasekhar and Sub-Inspector K. Nagaraju conducted raids in the town based on a tip-off.

While Mr. Sadiq was apprehended, the others fled on sighting the police. The police seized 5,472 plasticised paper cartons of the liquor, a car and a motorcycle from Mr. Sadiq’s possession.

ADVERTISEMENT