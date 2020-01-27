Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka farmers taken into custody

Members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC and farmers from Karnataka staging a dharna at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Monday.

Members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC and farmers from Karnataka staging a dharna at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Monday.  

Police foil their attempt to march towards Assembly

Agitating farmers, including a few from the Karnataka State, were taken into custody when they tried to march towards the AP Assembly on Monday.

The farmers, who extended support to the agitating Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti, staged a dharna at Alankar Centre. The Karnataka farmers were taken into preventive custody at Prakasam Barrage.

They were shifted to the Krishnalanka police station. Leaders of the Telugu Desam and Left parties and activists of the samiti condemned the police act and demanded immediate release of those who were taken into custody.

