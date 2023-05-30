Karnataka Dy. CM offers prayers at Shiva temple in East Godavari district

May 30, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHILAKALAPADU (EAST GODAVARI, A.P.)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday performed a special ritual during the opening ceremony of Lord Shiva temple here following the Congress’s victory in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections.

The homam was performed by a group of local priests for more than an hour.

District Congress Committee president S. Martin Luther, who accompanied Mr. Shivakumar, told The Hindu, “The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, owed a visit to the Lord Shiva temple at Chilakalapadu village in the district for the success in the Karnataka elections. He participated in a special ritual performed at the temple.”

Mr. Shivakumar shares a bond with the villagers of Chilakalapadu in Undrajavaram mandal, and is associated with the cultural events in the village.

Mr. Shivakumar also participated in the opening ceremony of the temple. He was received by former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan at the Rajahmundry airport. He left for Bengaluru in the night.