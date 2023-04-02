HamberMenu
Karnataka Congress leader performs ‘Rahu Ketu Puja’ at Srikalahasti ahead of polls

April 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
KPCC president and former minister D.K. Shivakumar being accorded a ceremonial reception at the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar offered prayers at Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple on Sunday.

Mr. Shivakumar and his wife were accorded a ceremonial reception by the temple priests and local MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy ushered them into the shrine. The couple offered prayers at the temple as well as at the shrine of Gnana Prasunambika.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is a frontrunner in the Karnataka general elections slated for May 10, participated in ‘Rahu Ketu Puja’, a famous ritual at this temple which is believed to ward off misfortune and bring good luck. As a mark of honour, the local MLA draped Mr. Shivakumar with a shawl made of ‘Kalamkari’ pattern, which is a famous ethnic product of Srikalahasti.

