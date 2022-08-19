Karnataka CM Bommai inspects construction work at Tirumala

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Tirumala | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday inspected the construction of new choultries, or inns, at Tirumala.

The Karnataka government has deposited ₹200 crore with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the construction of new blocks on a six-acre site leased out to it several decades ago, and will hand them back within the stipulated time to enable it to meet the requirements of pilgrims from Karnataka.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy assured Mr. Bommai that the construction of the Kalyana Mandapam and the first block would be complete by January end, and the rest soon after.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai paid a visit to the temple of Lord Venkateswara where he was accorded a traditional reception by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy who facilitated him with darshan of the presiding deity.

Former Chief Minster B.S. Yediyurappa, Endowments Commissioner Kumari Rohini Sindhuri and TTD trust board member Viswanath Reddy were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.