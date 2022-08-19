Karnataka CM Bommai inspects construction work at Tirumala

G.P. SHUKLA August 19, 2022 17:37 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Tirumala | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday inspected the construction of new choultries, or inns, at Tirumala. The Karnataka government has deposited ₹200 crore with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the construction of new blocks on a six-acre site leased out to it several decades ago, and will hand them back within the stipulated time to enable it to meet the requirements of pilgrims from Karnataka. ತಿರುಪತಿ ತಿರುಮಲದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನೂತನ ವಸತಿ ಗೃಹ ಕಟ್ಟಡದ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ, ತ್ವರಿತಗತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿಯನ್ನು ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸಿ, ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಈ ಕಟ್ಟಡ ಬಳಕೆಗೆ ಅನುಕೂಲ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಡುವಂತೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡಿದೆನು. pic.twitter.com/sfQeSpKejL — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 19, 2022 TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy assured Mr. Bommai that the construction of the Kalyana Mandapam and the first block would be complete by January end, and the rest soon after. Earlier, Mr. Bommai paid a visit to the temple of Lord Venkateswara where he was accorded a traditional reception by TTD executive officer who facilitated him with the darshan of presiding deity. Former Chief Minster B.S. Yediyurappa, Endowments Commissioner Kumari Rohini Sindhuri and TTD trust board member Viswanath Reddy were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.



