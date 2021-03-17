Karnataka choultry project to undergo judicial preview

Objections can be submitted by March 23

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has submitted all the tender papers pertaining to the ₹200-crore Karnataka choultry development project to the judicial preview commission for clearance. The panel is expected to ensure transparency in the tendering process by examining the suggestions and objections from the public, received through the TTD website, before granting permission.

The Karnataka government has decided to undertake development works on the seven acres and five cents of land leased out by the TTD to Karnataka choultries at Tirumala. The neighbouring State has already deposited ₹100 crore to undertake the works, with the support of the TTD.

All documents pertaining to the project were uploaded to the website https://judicialpreview.ap. gov.in and www.tirumala.org on March 15. People can post their objections, if any, on the TTD website or send emails to the Guntur-based judicial preview commission at judge-jpp@ap.gov.in by 5 p.m. of March 23.