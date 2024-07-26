Kargil war heroes remembered for their valour and sacrifices

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a photo exhibition at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhawan in Guntur on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 (Friday), commemorating the valour, supreme sacrifice and victory of the soldiers in the Kargil War in 1999. The exhibition is being organised for three days.

Addressing the college students and NCC cadets gathered at the exhibition venue, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi said the youth should aim high to take India to the pinnacle of development by 2047, which will mark the 100 years of Independence.

Ms. Madhavi said soldiers make a lot of sacrifices to keep the country at peace.

Drawing the similarities between the Kargil War and life, Guntur East MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmed said discipline and preparedness were the key to success.

NCC Group Commander Col. S.M. Chandrasekhar explained the difficulties faced by the Army in high-altitude warfare during the Kargil War. “India has modernised its armoury and war tactics to grow as an indomitable power,” he said.

PIB and CBC Additional Director General Rajinder Chaudhary explained various activities undertaken by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to disseminate credible and relevant information for the people.

As part of the programme, NCC cadets from various colleges took out a rally which was flagged off by CBC Field Officer R. Ramesh Chandra and NCC officer Vijay Mohite.

The CBC also organised essay writing, elocution, quiz and drawing competitions on Kargil Vijaya Diwas in various colleges.