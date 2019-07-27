Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at Suryalanka

Air Force Station Suryalanka conducted a series of activities involving service personnel, their families and the students of various schools and colleges marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

It is the day of pride for the nation in general and the Indian Air Force in particular, as it played a decisive role in defeating the enemy. The IAF’s contribution to this war was of great strategic significance as it dealt a major and irreparable blow to the enemy defences. Incessant bombing by the IAF aircraft both by day and night broke the enemy’s back.

In a week-long programme, various events associated with Kargil Diwas were organised at the Air Force Station. Motivational lectures on the Kargil War were delivered at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Suryalanka and Bapatla Engineering College, Bapatla on July 22 and 23 respectively, along with an audio/ visual show on achievements of the war.

Publicity material was also distributed to the students to generate awareness about recruitment and selection procedures for IAF through AFCAT and UPSC.

The audio/ visual show was also held at the station for the personnel on July 23.

A commemorative victory run was organised at the station on July 19.