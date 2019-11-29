Andhra Pradesh

Karem Shivaji joins YSRCP

TDP leader and former chairman of the Andhra Pradesh SC, ST Commission, Karem Shivaji, joined the YSRCP on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Shivaji resigned to the post on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shivaji said he quit the TDP as there was no recognition for him in the party.

“I am inspired by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s objectives and welfare schemes,” he said.

Mr. Shivaji, a Mala Mahanadu leader, had joined the TDP just after the 2014 elections. He was appointed as the first chairman of the commission in the residuary State.

