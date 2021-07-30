‘Karbonn mobiles’ delegation meets CM

Company to invest ₹2,150 crore in State

A delegation of United Telelinks-Neolyncs Private Limited, the makers of Karbonn mobile phones, led by its chairman Sudhir Kumar Hasija and Neolyncs chairman Reuven Shaibel met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

Mr. Hasija said the company had drawn up plans to invest ₹2,150 crore in Andhra Pradesh for manufacturing mobile phones and electronic items such as set top boxes, telecom products, chargers, IT hardware and laptop and desktop computers and on creating social infrastructure, and that it would provide direct employment to 6,000 people and indirect employment to up to 20,000 people.

The company would be setting up units in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) at Tirupati and Kopparthy in Kadapa district. YSR EMC (Kopparthy) CEO Nanda Kishore Reddy and others were present.