Karanam Dharmasri appointed Government Whip
The State government on Tuesday issued G.O. 67 appointing Karanam Dharmasri as Government Whip. Mr. Dharmasri is MLA from the Anakapalli Assembly constituency. The orders will come into force with immediate effect.
