Kapus being viewed as mere vote bank, allege JSP leaders

The JSP-BJP alliance will ensure reservation to the Kapus on coming to power in the State, say JSP general secretaries Siva Sankara Rao and Bolisetty Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Rao and Mr. Satyanarayana said that successive governments had considered Kapus as mere vote bank and deprived them of their due after the elections.

“The Congress, the TDP, and now the YSRCP governments have all failed to provide reservation to the Kapus in education and employment,” they alleged.

Dig at TDP

The TDP government had constituted a Kapu Corporation and promised to allocate ₹1,000 crore per year to impart training for youth in skill development and competitive examinations. Instead of spending ₹5,000 crore, the TDP government had spent a mere ₹1,547 crore during its term. “The TDP cheated the community by including the amount given to the Kapus under the farmers’ loan waiver scheme in the allocation made to the corporation,” they said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was toeing the same line, they alleged. The benefits announced under ‘Kapu Nestham’ were being clubbed with those provided under other schemes, they added. The Kapus were seeking reservation, without affecting the quota already allocated to other castes, they said.

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that successive governments were dodging the issue by appointing committees and failing to implement their recommendations.

The TDP government had constituted the Justice K.L. Manjunath Commission, but failed to implement its recommendations. Similarly, the YSRCP government had constituted a three-member committee to look into the Kapu reservation issue, but did not make its report public so far, they alleged.