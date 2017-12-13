Kapu quota: govt. urged to speed up process

Calling upon the Kapus not to give up their agitation until the BC reservation to the community was included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Tuesday demanded that the State government take the responsibility of the inclusion and ensure that the process be completed by March 31, 2018.

“If the government failed to do so, we have to gear up for another round of agitation from April 1. It is up to the Kapus to decide whether it will be a political agitation or a caste-based one,” he said while addressing representatives of the Kapu Joint Action Committee from all the 13 districts at a meeting here.

Advising them not to consider the State government’s announcement as a full meal, he said that there was a long way to go to achieve reservation. “The Kapu reservation should not have any affect on the existing BC reservation set up and the percentage should be increased to 15 from the proposed five. The government should also focus on extending political reservation to the Kapus, without which it is not possible for the caste to achieve overall development,” he said in an emotional tone.

Accusing the State government of failing to release funds to the Kapu Corporation, Mr. Padmanabham said that genuine beneficiaries were unable to avail themselves of benefits of the schemes meant for the Kapus owing to paucity of funds.

“We should give sleepless nights to the Chief Minister until our long-cherished dream is fulfilled,” he said.