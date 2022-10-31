Kapu Ministers, MLAs to draw action plan to ensure political gain for the community

A proposal will be submitted to Chief Minister soon, says Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

The Kapu community Ministers and MLAs on Monday decided to prepare an action plan to propose more political and financial benefits for the Kapus under the aegis of the YSR Congress party in the future.

All the Cabinet Ministers and MLAs belonging to the Kapu community has discussed the future course of political action for gain for the community and tackling the challenges posed by the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

“We have come to a consensus to prepare an action plan to propose more political gain for the Kapus in Andhra Pradesh. The proposal will be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon,” Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana told the media after a meeting on October 31.

“In the next phase of meeting in Vijayawada, all public representatives including ZP chairmen and cadre of the Kapu community will be consulted to finalise an action plan,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Referring to the next Assembly elections, the Minister said that It’s time to reiterate that the Kapus had been benefitted on all fronts under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule. The Kapu Nestham alone has offered a huge financial benefit. “We dare Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to fight the next election alone,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the recent ‘verbal attack’ by Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the Kapu MLAs.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is now associated with the TDP and N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Naidu had tried all means to silence the voice of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to weaken the reservation movement. The TDP is a anti-Kapu party,” said Ambati Rambabu.

The Kapus including MLAs are ‘enjoying the honour’ in the YSRCP than in any other party. The ruling party has twenty six MLAs, three MPs and five MLCs belonging to the community, he pointed out.

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that the Chief Minister had fulfilled all the promises made to the Kapus.

Kakinada Rural MLA K. Kannababu, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani, Rajanagaram MLA J. Raja and other MLAs were also present on the occasion.