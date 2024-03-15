GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kapu leaders stage hunger strike seeking MP, MLA tickets for community

March 15, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Kapu Samajika Vedika leaders participating in a hunger strike in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Kapu Samajika Vedika leaders participating in a hunger strike in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika leaders on Friday staged a hunger strike at the Vizianagaram Collector office demanding that all political parties allocate tickets for Kapu community leaders for the ensuing elections.

“Kapus are being ignored in politics although the community has a population of eight lakh in Vizianagaram district. They will teach a lesson to political parties if they continue to give tickets to a few upper caste families. The community will defeat the parties which failed to do political justice to Kapu leaders,” said the association district president Rongali Ramarao.

Association vice-presidents Amballa Appala Naidu, and Majji Apparao, and Turpu Kapu Youth wing State president Sepena Srinubabu and working president Gantyada Mohan Kumar participated in the protest and demanded allocation of the Vizianagaram MP seat and four Assembly seats for Kapu community leaders.

Andhra Pradesh

