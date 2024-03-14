Kapu leaders seek MP, four Assembly seats for community in Vizianagaram district

March 14, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika on Thursday asked all political parties to provide seats to the maximum number of Kapu community leaders since the community had more than 8 lakh population in the district.

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika district president Rongali Ramarao, vice-presidents Amballa Appala Naidu, Majji Apparao, Turpu Kapu State Youth wing working president Gantyada Mohan Kumar and others passed a resolution, asking all political parties to allocate Vizianagaram MP and four Assembly seats in the district for the community leaders.

Mr. Mohan Kumar said that the association would strongly object if leaders of upper castes were given MP seats in Vizianagaram district. “TDP was defeated in all the seats in 2019 general elections as it had failed to allocate Vizianagaram MP seat and Vizianagaram Assembly seat for Turpu Kapu community. The decision impacted TDP’s fortunes in other communities too. This time, it has allocated Nellimarla seat for Jana Sena Party which fielded leaders of other communities despite the Kapu population being around 40 percent in the constituency,” said Mr. Mohan Kumar.

Mr. Ramarao said that the community was sidelined in politics in spite of having the highest population in the district. He said that all parties would talk about the welfare of backward classes, but seats were allocated to upper castes. “We need to have an MP from our community so that the elected leader would fight for OBC status for the community at national level. That is why we are strongly insisting on the allocation of seats for the Kapu community,” he added.

The association leaders P. Chandramouli, T. Venkata Ramana, Chandaka Chinni Prabhakar hoped that justice would be done for Kapu leaders in the final list of TDP. They urged YSRCP to allocate more seats for the community in its list which will be announced on March 16 (Saturday).