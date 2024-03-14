GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kapu leaders seek MP, four Assembly seats for community in Vizianagaram district

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika District president Rongali Ramarao says that the community was sidelined in politics in spite of having the highest population in the district

March 14, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika district president Rongali Ramarao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika district president Rongali Ramarao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika on Thursday asked all political parties to provide seats to the maximum number of Kapu community leaders since the community had more than 8 lakh population in the district.

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika district president Rongali Ramarao, vice-presidents Amballa Appala Naidu, Majji Apparao, Turpu Kapu State Youth wing working president Gantyada Mohan Kumar and others passed a resolution, asking all political parties to allocate Vizianagaram MP and four Assembly seats in the district for the community leaders.

Mr. Mohan Kumar said that the association would strongly object if leaders of upper castes were given MP seats in Vizianagaram district. “TDP was defeated in all the seats in 2019 general elections as it had failed to allocate Vizianagaram MP seat and Vizianagaram Assembly seat for Turpu Kapu community. The decision impacted TDP’s fortunes in other communities too. This time, it has allocated Nellimarla seat for Jana Sena Party which fielded leaders of other communities despite the Kapu population being around 40 percent in the constituency,” said Mr. Mohan Kumar.

Mr. Ramarao said that the community was sidelined in politics in spite of having the highest population in the district. He said that all parties would talk about the welfare of backward classes, but seats were allocated to upper castes. “We need to have an MP from our community so that the elected leader would fight for OBC status for the community at national level. That is why we are strongly insisting on the allocation of seats for the Kapu community,” he added.

The association leaders P. Chandramouli, T. Venkata Ramana, Chandaka Chinni Prabhakar hoped that justice would be done for Kapu leaders in the final list of TDP. They urged YSRCP to allocate more seats for the community in its list which will be announced on March 16 (Saturday).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.