Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham postpones joining YSRCP

March 13, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham | Photo Credit: File photo

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has postponed his joining the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), citing security concerns for Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy. Two days ago, Mr. Padmanabham announced that he would join the YSRCP without any condition at Tadepalli in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 14. 

“I had to postpone the date of my joining the YSRCP. I cannot take the risk of joining the party before a large gathering as there may be security issues for the Cheif Minister,” Mr. Padmanabham said in an official release on March 13 (Wednesday).

“Most likely, I will join the YSRCP on March 15 or 16. I will meet the Chief Minister and join the party,” he said.

