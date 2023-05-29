Kapu body wants Kodali Nani to apologise for ‘unwarranted’ comments

May 29, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Kapu Sankshema Sena on Monday lambasted former Minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for making controversial remarks against the community and warned him to watch his words or be ready to face the consequences. The sena comprises Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities.

The sena’s youth-wing state president Arcot Krishna Prasad on Monday said that comments on the community, made when Mr. Nani was slamming TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh, were clearly unwarranted. Mr. Prasad demanded his resignation and a public apology for hurting the community’s sentiments. He also appealed to YSRCP leadership to suspend the MLA forthwith.