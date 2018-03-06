Kapil Dev to spruce up two golf courses in State

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has agreed to play a crucial role in the promotion of golf in Andhra Pradesh and soon he will be preparing two golf courses, spruced up keeping in mind the foreign investors and tourists. The ace cricket all-rounder is well-known for his golfing skills and of late he is enthusiastically involved in designing and developing golf courses across the country.

‘MoU soon’

“Presently, he is developing a course in Hyderabad. We discussed A.P.’s necessity of having golf courses for the benefit of high-profile employees who would flock to the State once the industries are grounded. Soon we will ink a deal with the cricketer-turned golfer,” Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Managing Director N. Bangara Raju told The Hindu on Monday.

He said the two golf courses will have nine holes each initially and later they will be extended to18 holes. "One is coming up near Mulapadu in Krishna district and another at Penukonda in Anantapur district. Investors from Amaravati will make use of Mulapadu course. People from Japan, Korea, and other Asian countries are avid golfers. A few hours of stay in a course will relieve them of stress and help them improve social network.” He said the Penukonda course will be spruced up keeping in mind the Korean motor giant — Kia Motors.

Mr. Bangara Raju said the Kreeda Vikas Kendra (KVK) coming up at Penukonda will be handed over to Kia Motors for maintenance. “This KVK will have an indoor and outdoor stadium on six-acre land. These sports facilities will be used by Kia Motors employees and the locals as well.”

‘Synthetic surfaces’

He said around 130 acres will be required to spruce up a 18-hole course. “While the Mulapadu region is fertile, the Penukonda project may face water problems. That is the reason we are using modern techniques to lay the course with minimum water requirement. Poly and synthetic surfaces are available which require less water.”

He said the revenue officials have identified the land inAnantapur district. “These courses will be under the control of a high-power committee of the State government led by L.V. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, as Chairman and the SAAP will maintain them.”

He said both the projects will be witness driveways and putting greens (holes) coming up soon to enable the golfers to swing their clubs and putt the balls.